EDMONTON -- Before they could get to rockin’ around the Christmas tree, a northern Alberta pair got lost lookin’ around for a Christmas tree.

Mounties found the pair safe, huddled around a fire they had started, more than four hours after their initial call for help on Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., the individuals – who RCMP would only say were family – called police, telling officers they had been looking for a tree in a rural area near Brule when their vehicle got stuck. Then they got lost in the bush.

Concerted effort between RCMP dog services, Edmonton Police Service’s Air 1 chopper, and a family friend brought Mounties to the stuck vehicle.

RCMP then followed fresh snow tracks on ATVs to find the pair 1.5 kilometres away.

Brule is lakeside hamlet nestled just outside of Jasper National Park, southwest of Hinton.