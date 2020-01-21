EDMONTON -- A seasonal parking ban will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the City of Edmonton.

Parking is not allowed on routes marked with "Seasonal Parking Ban" signage.

“Last week’s extreme cold weather resulted in the formation of substantial snowpack on major roadways across the city,” said Andrew Grant with Infrastructure Field Operations, Parks and Roads Services. ”With the warmer temperatures that allow for more efficient removal of the snowpack, we’ll be using all available equipment to help clear the arterial and collector roads to a safer driving surface.”

Crews will work 24 hours a day until the roads are clear and the parking ban is lifted by the city.

Vehicles that are parked along the parking ban routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.Parking is not allowed on routes marked with "Seasonal Parking Ban" signage until the ban is lifted by the city.

This is the second ban in 2020. More than 1,000 tickets were issued during the parking ban on Jan. 9 and 10.