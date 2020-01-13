Over two days of a seasonal parking ban, parking enforcement issued 1,099 tickets and towed 111 vehicles.

The ban went into effect on the evening of Jan. 8, and was lifted on the afternoon of Jan. 11, but the city said it was not enforced on the 11th.

On the 9th, 682 tickets were issued and 90 vehicles were towed, while on the 10th, 417 tickets were issued and 21 vehicles were towed.

The fine for a ticket during a seasonal parking ban is $100.

A seasonal parking ban is declared when 10 or more centimetres of snow accumulates.