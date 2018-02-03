

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The City of Edmonton has declared a seasonal parking ban effective 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 3.

City crews are focusing on clearing bus routes, arterial, and collector roads. Crews and equipment will be working 24 hours a day until roads are clear.

“More than 200 graders will be on duty as of midnight Saturday, and by Sunday evening front-end loaders will be clearing lanes,” said Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations with the City of Edmonton.

Seasonal parking ban routes are clearly marked, vehicles parked on designated parking ban routes after 11:59 p.m. will be ticketed and towed.

The parking ban will remain in effect until the City has declared it over. Even if plows have cleared a road, the ban remains in effect until the City’s declaration.

The city plans to return to residential blading on Monday, and neighbourhoods will be cleared according to the usual “snow day” on the City’s blading schedule.