EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man has been charged in the killing of a seven-year-old girl Monday night.

David Michael Moss, 34, is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Bella Desrosiers, police have confirmed.

A stabbing was reported to police shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday. Bella died at her home in Mill Woods.

While police did not identify the man they had taken into custody, the girl's mother called him a family friend who had been struggling with his mental health.

Melissa Desrosiers told CTV News Edmonton the man had seen a crisis team but missed his appointment. With plans to take him to medical professionals the next day, she said she offered him a place to sleep Monday night.

Police were told Bella was stabbed in front of her mother.

Officials say she tried to intervene, called 911, and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

An autopsy completed Wednesday concluded Bella died from "sharp force injury."

Moss, a known local tattoo artist, was arrested at the home.

None of the allegations against him have been tested or proven in court.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

7-YEAR-OLD VICTIM REMEMBERED

Dozens of stuffed animals have been piled at the base and in the nook of a tree at the Desrosiers’ home in south Edmonton. They would have made a great gift for seven-year-old Bella, if they were not meant to commemorate her.

Flowers have also been laid at the memorial, and two heart-shaped balloons.

Neighbours told CTV News Edmonton that Bella and her family are well liked in the community.

Bella sold lemonade to raise money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital, and the Desrosiers family would often attend block barbecues.