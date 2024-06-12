Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal shooting in McCauley earlier this week

EDMONTON
    Habib Abukar was fatally shot in the area of 109 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton on June 10, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Habib Abukar was fatally shot in the area of 109 Avenue and 96 Street in Edmonton on June 10, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man who was killed in central Edmonton earlier this week was shot, police confirmed on Wednesday.

    Officers were called to the area of 109 Avenue and 96 Street at 5:13 a.m. on Monday for a report of gunshot wounds.

    They found a 36-year-old man with life-threatening injuries upon arrival.

    He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

    In an autopsy conducted on Tuesday, the victim was identified as Habib Abukar.

    The manner of death was deemed homicide.

    Mahad Ismael Elmi, 46, has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Abukar's death.

    Investigators believe the two men knew each other. Elmi is also known to police.

    No further information has been released. 

