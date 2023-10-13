Second-degree murder charge laid in Horse Lake man's death

A northern Alberta man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fellow community member.

A 47-year-old Horse Lake First Nation man died in hospital after being "injured under suspicious circumstances" on Oct. 8, Mounties announced Friday.

A 36-year-old Horse Lake resident was charged with second-degree murder and is being kept in custody. He was scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Oct. 16.

Horse Lake First Nation is located 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.