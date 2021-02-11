EDMONTON -- A man and a woman are facing a long list of drug and firearms-related charges in connection to what Edmonton police are calling one of the largest carfentanil seizures the city has ever seen.

On Feb. 2 Greg Lafleur, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop after EPS tactical officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, carfentanil and $1,980 in cash in a vehicle he had been driving, police said in a news release.

Samantha Whithrow, 34, was arrested later that day at a home in Edmonton's Belle Rive area.

A search of that residence resulted in the discovery and seizure of carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and $65,000 in cash.

Police also found a loaded Glock 9-mm handgun with a defaced serial number as well as numerous loose rounds of ammunition.

Two crossbows were also found in the home, including a small handheld one that is illegal in Canada, said police.

According to the news release, the EPS Firearms Investigation Unit learned a month ago the pair may be in possession of illegal firearms and involved in the illegal drug trade.

In total, police seized:

Methamphetamine: 5586 grams, with an estimated street value of $147,517

Carfentanil: 583 grams with an estimated street value of $102,588

Cocaine hydrochloride: 477 grams with an estimated street value of $26,873

MDMA: 222 grams with an estimated street value of $11,725

Ketamine: 191 grams with an estimated street value of $9,550

“Firearms investigations are often connected to the illegal drug trade, so our officers frequently deal with drug seizures, but this one was exceptional,” the unit's Sgt. Eric Stewart, said in a written statement. “This is, to our knowledge, the second largest seizure the EPS has ever seen of the highly potent opioid known as carfentanil, and we’re glad we were able to seize this dangerous drug before it made it to Edmonton streets.”

Lafleur faces 24 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a number of firearms offences.

Whitrow is facing nine charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and a number of firearms offences.