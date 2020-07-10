EDMONTON -- Police have released security video from an Edmonton nightclub after a shooting on July 5.

Patrol officers pulled over a vehicle for speeding at 102 Street and 104 Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

There was a 26-year-old man in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers determined the shooting happened at the Star Night Club at 105 Avenue and 109 Street.

When police arrived at the club, there were several people leaving who wouldn’t talk to investigators. They also found blood inside the club.

They are releasing security footage from the club at the time of the shooting in an attempt to identify the shooter.

Anyone who was at the club at the time of the shooting is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The victim is still recovering in hospital.