EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting at a downtown Edmonton lounge early Sunday morning.

Police intercepted a speeding vehicle that hit a curb and stopped in the area of 102 Street and 104 Avenue at approximately 3:15 a.m.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, appeared to have a gunshot wound, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service learned there had just been a shooting at a lounge near 105 Avenue and 109 Street.

The man was uncooperative with the officer, police said. He was treated and taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.