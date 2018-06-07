

Bill Fortier





Graphic surveillance video was shown Thursday at the trial for one of three people accused of robbing two separate Mac’s convenience stores and killing the clerks three years ago.

Laylin Delorme, 27, is the first of three people charged in the crimes, to get to the trial stage.

At the third day of Delorme’s trial, the jury viewed the footage, showing three people in masks entering the store located at 82 Street and 32 Avenue. The suspects appear to rob the store, and at one point, one appears to fire a handgun, and Mac’s employee, Karanpal Singh Bhangu, falls to the floor. The suspects then leave the store.

Multiple police officers can be seen arriving, and providing first aid to Bhangu, then lifting him over part of the counter and taking him to a stretcher, where an EMS crew takes over lifesaving efforts.

Bhangu was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The first two officers to arrive at the scene testified in court about the situation they found when they arrived.

“I do recall that he was gasping for air, so there were signs of life at that time,” Const. Phil Aube told the jury.

Fifteen minutes after Bhangu was shot, the second robbery took place at a Mac’s store at 61 Avenue and 109 Street.

Ricky Cenabre. 41, was shot and killed at the second location. Thursday’s proceedings focused on the first location, and the death of Bhangu.

The trial continues Friday.