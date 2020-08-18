EDMONTON -- An Alberta Court of Queen's Bench judge has sentenced Joey Crier to more than nine years in prison for manslaughter in the death of his 19-month-old son Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Edmonton in 2017. Investigators determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Crier was convicted of manslaughter in January 2020.

Judge David Labrenz agreed with a joint sentencing submission from the defence and Crown that proposed a 9 1/2 year prison term.

"I hope that you use this opportunity to better yourself," Judge Labrenz told Crier. "Your crime ... is shocking, is horrific. Your sentence, however, was not one born of vengeance."

"Many in the community are justifiably shocked and appalled by what you did."

Labrenz gave Crier credit 6 1/2 years for time served, noting he had been assaulted in jail and been segregated in protective custody for almost all of his time in jail.

The Crown argued that Crier bore "a very high" moral responsibility and that he attempted to conceal and cover-up the death.

The defence noted that Crier was a first time offender who had been the victim of violence and sexual abuse during his upbringing.

Crier declined to address the court during the sentencing hearing.

The court heard victim impact statements from several of Anthony's family members.

"I honestly wish he was still here with me, but I have to go to birthdays, and Christmas and other events without him," read a statement from Anthony's mother which was read by another family member. "You people don’t deserve to be out and free."

"I don't think I'll ever forgive you people."

In a separate trial, Crier's former girlfriend Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was also convicted of manslaughter in the child's death and was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.