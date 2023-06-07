Semi driver killed in crash northwest of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash involving a semi truck northwest of Westlock on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. at Highway 44 and Township Road 661.
Police say the semi was southbound on Highway 44 when a westbound pickup truck entered the intersection at Township Road 661.
The two vehicles collided, and the semi, which was carrying a sea-can container with non hazardous material, rolled into the ditch.
The 35-year-old man driving the semi, a Calgary resident, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
Westlock is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
