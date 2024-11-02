EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Semi hauling crude oil crashes, catches fire near Viking: RCMP

    A truck carrying crude oil caught fire Saturday morning on Highway 619 outside Viking, Alberta, on Nov. 2, 2024. (Photo: Viking RCMP) A truck carrying crude oil caught fire Saturday morning on Highway 619 outside Viking, Alberta, on Nov. 2, 2024. (Photo: Viking RCMP)
    Viking RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling crude oil.

    In a media release sent out at 11:21 a.m. Saturday, police said the truck was driving on Highway 619 when it caught the soft shoulder of the road, drifted into a ditch and caught fire.

    The driver sustained minor injuries.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    Highway 619 was expected to be closed for a number of hours. Police asked the public to avoid the area at this time.

    Viking is about 125 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

