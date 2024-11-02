Semi hauling crude oil crashes, catches fire near Viking: RCMP

Viking RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision involving a semi-truck hauling crude oil.

In a media release sent out at 11:21 a.m. Saturday, police said the truck was driving on Highway 619 when it caught the soft shoulder of the road, drifted into a ditch and caught fire.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Highway 619 was expected to be closed for a number of hours. Police asked the public to avoid the area at this time.

Viking is about 125 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.