EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Oilers all-time great is making a special visit to a senior's home to surprise one of his biggest fans—and to spread some cheer to those who can feel isolated and lonely during the holiday season.

Grant Fuhr is set to drop in at Viselka Seniors Housing Monday for the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

One of the home's residents, Ali Joyce, asked for an autographed picture of Fuhr, a request the program's organizers put to the community.

People reached out offering signed memorabilia from the legendary goalie, but Stocking Stuffers for Seniors ended up not needing to take any of them because Fuhr himself said he'd make an appearance.

"A special surprise like this will be the greatest gift Joyce receives this year, and perhaps the most special memory of her life," the program said in a statement.

Experts say isolation and loneliness can have adverse health effects for seniors, including a 59 per cent increase in risk of physical and mental health decline.

The Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program partners London Drugs with local care homes and charities to provide gifts and brighten up the holidays for more than 4,000 seniors in Edmonton and 17,000 seniors Canada-wide.

Fuhr is set to visit the home at 1 p.m.