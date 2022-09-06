Senior killed in crash near Edson

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a highway west of Edmonton last Friday.

RCMP were called to a crash between a semi-trailer and an SUV at the intersection of Range Road 154 and Highway 16 just after 1 p.m.

The SUV was southbound on Range Road 154 when it entered Highway 16 and struck a westbound semi-trailer, RCMP said.

The driver, a 73-year-old woman from Peers, Alta., was airlifted to hospital where she died a day later. Her name will not be released, police added.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.