EDMONTON -- A sentencing hearing is to begin today for an Ontario truck driver convicted of killing a woman who bled to death in an Edmonton hotel room.

In February, a jury found Bradley Barton guilty of manslaughter in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman.

The trial heard that Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system and bled to death from a severe wound in her vagina.

Family and friends of Gladue are to read victim impact statements during the hearing.

It was the second trial for Barton: a jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.