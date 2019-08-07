Sentencing for an Edmonton man who broke a woman's arms with a crowbar in a violent 2017 road rage incident was put over until Sept. 25.

Jared Eliasson, 34, was found guilty of aggravated assault when he attacked Chelsey Schendzielorz in the early morning hours of March 7, 2017. Eliasson used a crowbar in the attack outside her car after she honked at him for blocking an intersection with a vehicle.

A judge found Eliasson guilty of three of the four charges he faced, including aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning but was put over a further seven weeks.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.