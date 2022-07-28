Serious electric shock injury at east Edmonton business under investigation: OHS

A man was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a workplace injury Thursday afternoon in east Edmonton.

Paramedics responded to a Weir Industrial business near 47 Street and 76 Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

The man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after suffering electric shock injuries, Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

OHS inspectors are leading the investigation into the incident at Spencer Manufacturing, and no stop work orders have been issued.

"As this is an active investigation, no further information will be provided," OHS said in a statement.