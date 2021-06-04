Advertisement
Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Edmonton area
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 12:52PM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 1:16PM MDT
Thunderstorm in Edmonton on June 19, 2019.
EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park are under severe thunderstorm watch.
According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are expected to develop in the central and northern foothills and move towards the central Edmonton region. Reports say a few of these thunderstorms are likely to become severe.
Conditions are favourable to produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.