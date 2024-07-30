EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Sexual assault charges against former school principal withdrawn in 1 of 2 cases

    Sherwood Heights Junior High in Sherwood Park. (Google) Sherwood Heights Junior High in Sherwood Park. (Google)
    Share

    Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.

    Amit Mali, 42, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment after police received a report in February 2024, the RCMP said in May.

    The charges were withdrawn on July 17 because "there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction," the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) told CTV News Edmonton in an email.

    Mali, who worked at Sherwood Heights Junior High, was arrested again in May after a second woman accused him of sexual assault.

    On July 24, Mali was ordered to stand trial in that case, court records show.

    His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 13, ACPS said.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News