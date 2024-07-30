Sexual assault charges against former school principal withdrawn in 1 of 2 cases

Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.

Amit Mali, 42, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment after police received a report in February 2024, the RCMP said in May.

The charges were withdrawn on July 17 because "there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction," the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) told CTV News Edmonton in an email.

Mali, who worked at Sherwood Heights Junior High, was arrested again in May after a second woman accused him of sexual assault.

On July 24, Mali was ordered to stand trial in that case, court records show.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 13, ACPS said.