EDMONTON -- An employee of Average Joe’s Sports Bar in Sherwood Park has tested positive for COVID-19.

Management announced on Wednesday the restaurant would be closed July 1 and 2 to sanitize the business and give other staff to be tested.

Customers were told the employee who tested positive was asymptomatic and the restaurant would be keeping up with all Alberta Health Services requirements.

Several Edmonton restaurants closed last week due to cases among customers and workers.

AHS was advising anyone who had visited the restaurants in the last two weeks to be tested.

Online bookings can be made through Alberta Health Services.