Sherwood Park sports bar closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 3:29PM MDT
Average Joe’s Sports Bar in Sherwood Park announced on July 1, 2020, it would be closed for two days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
EDMONTON -- An employee of Average Joe’s Sports Bar in Sherwood Park has tested positive for COVID-19.
Management announced on Wednesday the restaurant would be closed July 1 and 2 to sanitize the business and give other staff to be tested.
Customers were told the employee who tested positive was asymptomatic and the restaurant would be keeping up with all Alberta Health Services requirements.
AHS was advising anyone who had visited the restaurants in the last two weeks to be tested.
Online bookings can be made through Alberta Health Services.
