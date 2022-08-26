Sherwood Park Starbucks becomes second Alberta store to unionize
Workers at a Sherwood Park Starbucks store have voted to unionize.
The store is located at Beaverbrook Square on Baseline Road.
Workers at the location will join the United Steelworkers union Local 1-207.
“This is an exciting time for our Starbucks crew to be uniting with the USW – a moment in history,” said Sara Doran, a barista at the Beaver Brook Square store, in a written release. “As a partner who has worked for the company since the early 2000s, it is an honour to be a part of this process. I look forward to a united and strong future with the USW.”
This is the second Starbucks location in Alberta to unionize after the Calgary Millrise store voted to join USW in July.
“We are proud to welcome workers from the second unionized Starbucks store in Alberta to our growing union family,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada.
“Once again, we see workers standing together to demand better from Starbucks. It’s an exciting movement building across North America and we look forward to ensuring these workers achieve a first collective agreement that empowers them to secure the respect and voice they deserve.”
USW says a second Sherwood Park store, the Sherwood Drive Starbucks, is also expected to vote on union certification.
A vote count at five stores in Lethbridge is also pending a hearing at the Alberta Labour Relations Board.
USW also represents Starbucks workers in Victoria, Surrey, and Langley in B.C.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
The 'world's coolest' streets for 2022 revealed by Time Out
Time Out revealed its 33 selections for the coolest streets worldwide, and Montreal's Rue Wellington took the number one spot on the list.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Gondek calls on province for better mental health, housing supports amid gun violence
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s increasing gun violence is a crisis that must be combated with additional support from the province.
-
Alberta children aged 5 to 11 can get a COVID-19 booster next week
Alberta children aged five to 11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine boost starting Aug. 31.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
-
Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill
Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Kidoozie activity centre recalled due to possible jaw entrapment risk
The Government of Canada is recalling a children's toy because of its potential to damage to a child's jaw.
Regina
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Herd of bison seen loose on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle
Drivers on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle may have experienced a unique delay Friday morning as a herd of bison was seen slowly crossing the road.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person fatally struck by GO train at Unionville station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
Shots fired at home belonging to Accurso family; police investigating
Police officers were back Friday morning in the same area northwest of Montreal after residents complained of gunshots for the second time in a week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.
Kitchener
-
Here’s how the monkeypox vaccine rollout is going locally
As the number of reported monkeypox cases continues to rise in Waterloo region and the surrounding communities, local public health agencies have been continuing the rollout of the vaccine.
-
Waterloo region residents take advantage of cheap gas before expected pump hike
Waterloo region drivers are taking advantage of the lower price at the pumps before an expected hike brings the price of gas back to prices seen in mid-July.
-
Waterloo region repots zero COVID deaths in last week
According to Friday’s dashboard update from the Region of Waterloo, there were no new COVID-related deaths in Waterloo region reported in the last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dump truck crashes into North Bay house
No one was injured after a dump truck crashed into a North bay home Friday morning, CTV News has learned.
-
North Bay police catch two phone scammers in the act
Two 45-year-old men, one from Oshawa and the other from Montreal, accused of defrauding two North Bay households out of thousands of dollars in a phone scheme are facing charges.
Winnipeg
-
‘I’m feeling so happy’: Charter flight carrying 324 Afghan refugees arrives in Winnipeg
A charter flight from Pakistan arrived in Winnipeg Friday morning carrying 324 Afghan refugees who are about to resettle in Canada after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan last summer.
-
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.
-
'Crime of opportunity': What Manitobans can do to avoid porch pirates
Porch pirates are a growing concern as more Manitobans have packages delivered to their homes; and now, city officials and police officers are offering suggestions for ways to mitigate the risks of these thefts.
Vancouver
-
Investigators release sketch of suspect in Surrey taxi shooting
Homicide investigators have released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a taxi driver and passenger in Surrey earlier this month.
-
Coroners' court to investigate shooting of stabbing suspect at Vancouver Canadian Tire
British Columbia's coroners service will be investigating the police-involved death of a suspect in a stabbing at a Vancouver Canadian Tire.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
-
B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff because a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week.
-
Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'
Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.