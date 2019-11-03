Shooting in southeast Edmonton sends two to hospital
Two men were sent to hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting near 88 Avenue and 91 Street.
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 10:53AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 3, 2019 11:46AM MST
EDMONTON-- Two men were sent to hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 3:20 a.m. near 88 Avenue and 91 Street.
There they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to hospital, with one in serious life-threatening condition while the other is currently listed in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate.