Shootings up 77% from July 2022: police

The Edmonton Police Service says shootings rose 77 per cent in July 2023 from the previous year.

There were a total of 23 reported shootings last month.

Police believe eight were targeted, 12 resulted in injury, and two were fatal.

There was also the potential to injure innocent people, including children, in 18 of the shootings, which police say is the biggest cause for concern.

EPS has been publishing data on shooting trends monthly.

"Over the last several years, we've increasingly seen greater disregard by the criminal element for where and when they exhibit their violent behaviour," said Acting Insp. Eric Stewart in a news release. "We continue to work diligently to investigate, arrest and charge those responsible for the gun violence in our communities."

There have been 127 reported shootings so far in 2023, a 41-per cent increase from last year at the same time.