Shootings up 77% from July 2022: police

Bullet holes in the car of Divam Gupta, 20, one of the victims of a random shooting spree in Edmonton on July 15, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Bullet holes in the car of Divam Gupta, 20, one of the victims of a random shooting spree in Edmonton on July 15, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)