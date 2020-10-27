EDMONTON -- Police in northeast Edmonton are trying to figure out how two vehicles smashed into each other while one ended up with a bullet hole in the front windshield Tuesday night.

That scene is one of two shootings police were investigating in the area, and officers believed they were related.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at a condo complex at 163 Avenue and 95 Street, they found several spent bullet casings in the parking lot and a bullet hole in the building, but no injured people.

Officers then responded to a second shooting around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 167 Avenue and 82 Street.

The NE Division Staff Sgt. confirmed a collision and a shooting at that scene and said it wasn’t clear if the shooting or the crash happened first.

No one was hit in the latter shooting either, but a woman involved in the crash was taken to hospital for other injuries.

At the scene, a black BMW had a smashed front end and a bullet hole in the drivers’ side of the windshield. A black Hyundai SUV had rear-end damage and was parked in front of the car.

Police said no arrests had been made in either case.