The push is on to gain support for a massive regional soccer centre that would offer a full-sized indoor field all year.

A group of soccer enthusiasts has formed a not-for-profit group called the Capital Region Soccer Centre. It’s proposing to build a $55 million facility of the same name.

The facility would feature a full-sized turf field without boards, something that would set it apart from Edmonton’s existing indoor soccer centres. The group says the centre would be a hub for soccer in the region and offer space for other indoor sports as well.

The idea began years ago with the St. Albert Soccer Association. CRSC wants to offer a year-round space to keep kids active, while enabling higher level training programs to help improve the quality of Alberta’s soccer players.

The group has signed memorandums of understanding with both the City of Edmonton and the City of St. Albert, and recently launched a campaign to drum up public support.

In a video released earlier this month, federal Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi was among a handful of local politicians to voice support for the project.

“Soccer has grown, so it is very, very important that we build facilities that accommodate that growth that allows players to succeed,” the minister said.

Two Edmonton city councillors, local players and coaches, as well as FC Edmonton owner Tom Fath also appear in the video praising the proposal.

The group has not yet proposed a location for the soccer centre. It is asking people to sign an online petition in support.

