EDMONTON -- Edmonton police and bus drivers are preparing for another climate march and ensuing counter-protests when Greta Thunberg comes to town Friday.

Thunberg, the Swedish teen activist who has been making waves for accusing world leaders of letting youth down in their fight against climate change, will join Edmonton youth and climate activists in their march from Beaver Hills House Park to the Alberta Legislature grounds.

A pro-oil and gas convoy will counter-protest the climate march.

Edmonton Police Service says it has assigned "specialized resources" to keep Edmontonians safe.

"The presence of Miss Thunberg does not change the EPS' priorities."

Edmonton Transit Service is encouraging drivers to avoid Jasper Avenue between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The city also said there could be last-minute changes for routes along Jasper Avenue.

Stop #1622 (Jasper Avenue and 104 Street) for routes 1, 2, 5, 16, 52, 100, 111, 120, 309 and 560 will be closed from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. However, bus stops #1673 (103 Street and Jasper Avenue) and #1619 (106 Street and Jasper Avenue) will remain open.

