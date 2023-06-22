'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive

The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.

The westbound bridge on the southwest section of the ring road near Cameron Heights Drive will be closed from June 23 to June 30.

The eastbound bridge will be closed from July 1 to 10.

Drivers will still be able to get through, with traffic rerouted onto the other bridge, but major delays are expected due to volume and a speed reduction to 60 km/h.

The work is being done to add an extra lane to each bridge. Similar closures happened the past two weekends and last year.

"Motorists are encouraged to use Whitemud Drive as an alternate route," said Wayne Wood, a spokesperson for the provincial government.

"Oversized and overweight loads will not be permitted during these closures."

Closure dates may be adjusted based on weather and drivers are encouraged to visit 511 Alberta for the latest updates.