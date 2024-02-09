Silver Skate 2024 brings winter wonder to new location

Edmonton's longest-running winter festival looked a little different this year.

The 34th annual Silver Skate Festival relocated to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park while renovations take place at Hawrelak Park.

The 10-day free family-friendly event runs until Family Day.

The festival featured on-site snow screen movies, skating, disc golf, a snow garden and fire sculptures.

International and local snow artists created sculptures around the park, and Folk Trail walks offered visitors an on-the go story time through nature.

Other events took place at other nearby locations, including a Barnebirkie family cross country ski event at Gold Bar Park, and a winter triathlon and ice duathlon at Victoria Park.

Erin Diloreto, Silver Skate producer, said everything the festival offers is a celebration of what the season has to offer in Edmonton.

"It’s about sharing our prairie story, and highlighting everything that is incredible about winter and Edmonton," Diloreto said. "From our artists to our athletes to our citizens that are coming out and embracing our city as a winter city."

Five Heritage Village were set up over the festival, inviting visitors to learn about different traditions from Alberta's history.

Due to the loss of grant funding, the festival did not feature live music this year.

Parking is limited at the new location. Edmonton Transit Service will be running two free shuttles to Laurier Park, one from the South Campus Transit Centre and one from Fort Edmonton Park.

For more information on events or accessibility, visit the Silver Skate website here.

