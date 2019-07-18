Sinkhole forces closure of Yellowhead at St. Albert Trail
Sinkhole on Yellowhead and St. Albert Trail on July 17, 2019. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:29AM MDT
A section of the Yellowhead is closed at St. Albert Trail because of a sinkhole.
Flooding caused heaves in the westbound lane and holes in the pavement.
City crews and police tell CTV News that an engineer will need to survey the damage before road repairs can start.
Officials estimate the closure will last several days.
The eastbound lanes are open.