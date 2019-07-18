A section of the Yellowhead is closed at St. Albert Trail because of a sinkhole.

Flooding caused heaves in the westbound lane and holes in the pavement.

City crews and police tell CTV News that an engineer will need to survey the damage before road repairs can start.

Officials estimate the closure will last several days.

#yegtraffic morning commuters, westbound Yellowhead at St Albert Trail will be down to one lane due to a sinkhole. This situation will likely continue for a day or two while repairs are being completed. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) July 18, 2019

The eastbound lanes are open.