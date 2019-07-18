Social media flooded with photos of Edmonton storm
A car is submerged in floodwater on the Yellowhead on July 17, 2019. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 8:27AM MDT
Residents took to social media on Wednesday night to post pictures of the storm that hit the Edmonton region.
Rain flooded streets and even caused residents to be stranded in their vehicles.
Here are the rainfall totals for areas around Edmonton:
- NE Edmonton - 48.3mm
- Holyrood - 26.4mm
- CTV Edmonton studios - 8mm
- Lessard - 16.4mm
- Millwoods - 6.4mm