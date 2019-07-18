Residents took to social media on Wednesday night to post pictures of the storm that hit the Edmonton region.

Rain flooded streets and even caused residents to be stranded in their vehicles.

Here are the rainfall totals for areas around Edmonton:

  • NE Edmonton - 48.3mm
  • Holyrood - 26.4mm
  • CTV Edmonton studios - 8mm
  • Lessard - 16.4mm
  • Millwoods - 6.4mm 