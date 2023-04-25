Skinner to start Game 5 for Oilers despite Campbell's success in Game 4

Stuart Skinner will start in net for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.

Skinner was benched in Game 4 after he allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period.

His replacement, Jack Campbell, was a key figure in the Oilers' comeback that finished with a 5-4 win in overtime.

Campbell stopped 27 of 28 shots, including a crucial breakaway pad save with less than six minutes to go in the third period when the Kings led 4-3.

Teammates and coaches praised Campbell's performance on Tuesday, when head coach Jay Woodcroft would not say who would start between Skinner and Campbell.

On Wednesday, Woodcroft said he expects a great game from Skinner.

Woodcroft says Skinner has been their starter for the last half of the season and they expect a great game from him. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 25, 2023

Evander Kane was not on the ice Tuesday morning, according to TSN's Tom Gazzola, and forward Dylan Holloway skated with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers host the Kings just after 7:30 p.m. MT.

