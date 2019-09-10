Police are seeking three men who investigators believe stabbed a Skip the Dishes driver and robbed him of the food he was delivering to an Edmonton apartment.

The 50-year-old driver was attacked just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 30 in the area of 163 Avenue and 100 Street, according to police.

Investigators say three male suspects approached the man and demanded his belongings and the food he was delivering. The driver was stabbed and robbed in the ensuing struggle and the suspects fled the area in a vehicle, according to police.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses or motorists who were in the area during the early hours of Aug. 30.