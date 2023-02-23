Smaller methanol gas plant might be in the works after $4B project cancelled in Grande Prairie
The cancellation of a $4 billion methanol gas plant in the County of Grande Prairie may not be the end of it.
Mark Tonner, Nauticol Energy Ltd. chief executive offer (CEO), called it “unfortunate” the company's plant will not be moving forward but said he is still leading a series of energy service companies with “significant operations in the area.”
Tonner said it's possible a scaled-down net-zero methanol plant could proceed on the proposed site south of the city but Nauticol, in its current state, would no longer be involved.
More information on the smaller project would “be made available if and when it's appropriate,” Tonner said.
For now, he said he is actively hiring and investing in local companies.
“I plan to spend the next several years helping to grow the Grande Prairie economy; it's just not going to be on the scale that we set out to do on (the $4) billion project,” he told Town & Country News.
The province priced the proposed net-zero methanol gas plant at $4 billion and said the project would create upwards of 5,000 construction jobs and 1,260 direct and indirect jobs in the region.
The recent announcement came as a disappointment to County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall.
“That (methanol plant) would have meant a huge economic boom to not only the county but the region as a whole,” said Marshall.
Tonner still believes Grande Prairie is the right spot for a net-zero methanol plant.
“There's some other commodities that are more challenging to move out of the Grande Prairie region, but methanol works, we think it works, and all the fundamentals work.”
He said the cancellation of the plant was caused by multiple factors, including the pandemic, and a change of “risk appetite” that made it challenging to ensure guaranteed commitments from financiers.
The County of Grande Prairie owns the land where the site of the original plant was proposed, about 10 kilometres south of the city.
Nauticol currently holds first right of refusal, so if another company were to look to purchase the land, Nauticol would still have the opportunity to buy the land first, explained Marshall.
Still, the reeve believes the site could be used for other industrial needs.
Zoning on the proposed site is under the county's rural industrial direct control, allowing for many different industrial applications, said Marshall.
He said electricity production, industrial manufacturing, a rail yard, or even possibly a biomass plant are options that could fit in the space.
“We know that there's potential there,” said Marshall, noting that county economic development will also be looking into options.
The county purchased the land from the province, which cost “significant dollars,” said Marshall.
Tonner noted lots of expertise is needed in executing a project of the magnitude of the original proposal; even the scaled-down version may see the assistance of former members of Nauticol.
“We pulled some very capable people together to do a very ambitious project.” â€¨Tonner says over the last four years, Nauticol invested $35 million in development of the net-zero methanol plant.
“We really left no stone unturned, and this included many discussions with senior people from the provincial and federal governments, a large number of institutional capital providers (but) ultimately, the pieces that needed to come together didn't happen.”
The proposed facility was expected to produce 3.4 million tonnes of net-zero blue methanol annually from natural gas for export.
Demand for blue methanol in the marine industry to reduce maritime emissions is growing. In 2021, Nauticol announced a joint venture with Fortrec, which operates a large marine fueling depot in Singapore.
A scaled-down version of the plant locally would focus more on domestic supply, said Tonner.
“The belief was and still is that the Alberta economy needs to convert our raw materials into value-added products, particularly in the energy sector,” he said.
All of Nauticol staff were laid off in late October and all operations ceased, said Tonner. “Effectively, all development activity and commercial capacity have been suspended.”
“I'm focusing my energy now on entities that have existing assets and operations, existing cash flows, and pulling those pieces together,” said Tonner.
The Nauticol plant was first announced in 2018, and was to be located near the International Paper Canada pulp mill south of Grande Prairie.
In 2018, the proposed facility was expected to cost $2 billion, with costs continually rising over the years as the project was expanded.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
Life in Kyiv, though subdued, continues on a year after Russia's invasion: Canada's ambassador to Ukraine
In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza has witnessed first hand how the nation's capital Kyiv has remained resilient.
'The alligator's got her': 911 call reveals new details of Florida attack
The horrifying 911 call of the deadly alligator attack in Florida revealed the animal had been in the area in recent weeks, according to a neighbour who witnessed the 85-year-old woman taken into the lake.
What time of day should I work out? Here's why researchers say the afternoon is optimal
According to research in the journal Nature Communications, while moderate to intense physical activity at any point of the day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality— afternoon workouts seem to be the most effective.
'Ukraine must win,' says Latvian PM on eve of Russian invasion anniversary
As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO allies are looking at what more can be done to support Ukrainians. In a Canadian exclusive interview, Krišjānis Kariņš says that while those discussions are ongoing, the end goal of the war is clear: 'Ukraine must win… and Putin must lose.'
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
Russia launched a rescue ship Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old
Calgary police say a 40-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run last year that seriously injured a teen.
-
Calgarian's newly-bought gift card skimmed by thieves before she got to use it
A Calgary woman is out hundreds of dollars after a gift card she purchased was drained of its value before she ever got to use it.
-
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges against Standoff, Alta., man
A Standoff, Alta., resident faces multiple charges after a traffic stop resulted in Blood Tribe police seizing a weapon, ammunition and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Saskatoon
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
-
'It takes dedication': Sask. woman is making her mark on Hollywood
A Prince Albert woman is taking her talent to the big screen, and is gearing up to shoot another feature-length horror film.
-
New charges in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have laid a new charge in the 2021 death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Regina
-
Regina man facing 16 charges after robbing vehicle at gunpoint
A Regina man is facing 16 charges after he robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
-
Sask. heavy oil production emitting 4 times more methane gas than reported, study says
New research suggests that Saskatchewan heavy oil production is emitting four times more methane gas than reported to government.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Friday snow, late winter cold stretch ahead
A low-pressure system is expected to bring more snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Murphy's Logic: Teach young people politics and let them vote
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on why politics should be taught in school and the voting age lowered.
Toronto
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Group pleads for Quebec funding to keep overnight LGBTQ2S+ helpline running
The helpline serving Quebec’s LGBTQ2S+ community will no longer provide overnight services as of March 31.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Sens commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack and the staff at the Heart Institute
Ottawa Senators commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack nearly three years ago and the care he received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shaken after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Why a third of students at this Ont. elementary school joined the chess club
Visit the library at St. Mary Catholic School in Elora, Ont. during a recess on Wednesday and you’ll find it full of young students gathered around chess boards.
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Winnipeg
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rules
The city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.
-
Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba
A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government that alleges it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets.
Vancouver
-
Richmond RCMP release pictures of possible witnesses to alleged stranger attacks on women, plead for more to speak up
Richmond RCMP have released pictures and videos of possible witnesses to a pair of alleged stranger assaults on women last week.
-
Up to 30 cm of snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this weekend
Special weather statements have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as forecasts call for as much as 30 centimetres of snow to fall this weekend in some areas.
-
No evidence to support criminal charges in fatal New Westminster crash, police say
Police in New Westminster say a truck driver who struck and killed a pedestrian last weekend won't be facing criminal charges.
Vancouver Island
-
Province moving ahead with $205M Royal B.C. Museum building in Colwood
Work will soon begin on a roughly $205-million Royal B.C. Museum collections and research building in Colwood, B.C.
-
Suspects in stolen wheelchair face possible drug-trafficking charges in View Royal, B.C.
Two people were arrested Monday after police say they were found riding in a stolen wheelchair while carrying a variety of weapons and drugs, including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
-
Victoria traffic disruptions planned during 'super-rally' for old-growth logging activists
Activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia are planning to converge on the B.C. legislature grounds for a "super-rally" Saturday, prompting a warning from Victoria police to expect traffic disruptions in the downtown core.