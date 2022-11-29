Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island