Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
It will be the first time government members are in the legislature since it was prorogued in May, save a special sitting in September to mark the accession of King Charles III.
The Fourth Session of the 30th Legislature will open with the speech from the throne delivered by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
On Monday, Government House Leader Joseph Schow will provide details of the United Conservative government's agenda.
Christina Gray, NDP house leader, will also outline the Opposition's plans for the coming legislative session on Monday.
Here's what new bills Smith and her cabinet have said Albertans can expect in the coming months.
SOVEREIGNTY ACT
Smith has indicated several times that the first piece of legislation she would introduce once elected is an Alberta sovereignty act.
Last week, during a televised address to Albertans, the premier pledged the legislation will allow the province to ignore any federal laws it considers unconstitutional.
"This legislation is designed to be a constitutional shield to protect Albertans," Smith added. "So that when Ottawa implements a policy or law attacking our economy or provincial rights, our government will not enforce those unconstitutional measures in Alberta."
The move has been heavily criticized, with Edmonton federal Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault saying "constitutional squabbles" are not priorities he hears from constituents.
Alberta's lieutenant-governor said in the summer she could not guarantee she would sign off on a sovereignty act.
- Federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta concerned with proposed sovereignty act
- Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
- Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
REPEAL OF BILL 21
Health Minister Jason Copping has previously said the province is drafting legislation to repeal Bill 21, which allowed it to end its contract with physicians without their say.
In 2020, then-health minister Tyler Shandro used the provision to unilaterally cancel the master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association, citing the fiscal toll compensation was taking on the provincial coffers.
That started a fight with doctors, which ultimately led the AMA to pass a non-confidence vote against Shandro and a $255-million lawsuit for violating doctors' Charter rights.
VACCINE STATUS AS HUMAN RIGHT
A key pillar of Smith's leadership campaign was to amend the province's human rights act to include vaccination status to prevent the discrimination of Albertans "on the basis of a medical choice."
At her first press conference after being sworn in as premier, Smith was asked why she thought unvaccinated people faced an "extreme level" of inequity and that vaccine choice was on par with issues around race, gender or sexuality.
"I don't take away any of the discrimination that I've seen in those other groups that you mentioned," Smith said. "But this has been an extraordinary time in the last year in particular.
"I want people to know that I find that unacceptable, that we are not going to create a segregated society on the basis of a medical choice," Smith added.
- Alberta's premier wants vaccine status to be a human right, critics concerned about problems it could pose
RE-INDEX INCOME TAX AND BENEFITS
The finance minister has said Albertans can expect legislation to both re-index income tax brackets and benefit payments for seniors and the severely handicapped.
Three years ago, the government de-indexed the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, saying it was unaffordable during the economic downturn. With a projected surplus at the end of this fiscal year, the benefit can be re-indexed.
"That's going to be part of our affordability measure broadly," Minister Travis Toews has said. "It will consist of a combination of additional tax relief and some targeted support to those who are really feeling it right now (due to rising inflation)."
A broader cost of living support package is also expected to be introduced during the fall sitting to help Albertans with utility bills and pause gasoline taxes.
- Alberta finance minister says legislation coming to re-index taxes, benefits
- Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
- Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
More to come…
With files from CTV News Calgary's Nicole Di Donato and The Canadian Press
