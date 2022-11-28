Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Government house leader Joseph Schow says such a bill will not be introduced this fall, as the focus is on other priorities.
He declined to say whether the bill is gone for good.
Smith won the leadership of the United Conservative Party this summer promising to make the change, adding last month that the COVID-19 unvaccinated were the most discriminated group she had seen in her lifetime.
Smith said the human rights changes were also needed to prevent small and medium-sized businesses from arbitrary, suffocating government rules and to send a message that Alberta believes in freedom.
The Alberta legislature begins its fall sitting Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?
There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.
Pakistan Taliban ends cease-fire with government, vows new attacks
The Pakistani Taliban on Monday ended a months-long cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, ordering its fighters to resume attacks across the country, where scores of deadly attacks have been blamed on the insurgent group.
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
Notable moments, political statements made in Week 1 of the World Cup
As much as the action on the pitch has captivated fans across the globe, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has also made important headlines for incidents off the pitch.
Calgary
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau visits First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Monday the graves of victims of a deadly stabbing rampage at a Saskatchewan First Nation before he was to meet with family members in private.
-
'It still hurts': Families hope for new homes after mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Brian (Buggy) Burns says it's the small things he misses the most, like sitting down and having coffee with his wife nearly every morning for more than three decades.
-
Saskatoon firefighters tackle 3 early-morning blazes
The Saskatoon Fire Department fought a series of blazes in and out of the city early Monday morning, according to City of Saskatoon news releases.
Regina
-
Trudeau visits First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Monday the graves of victims of a deadly stabbing rampage at a Saskatchewan First Nation before he was to meet with family members in private.
-
Burning of the Brand, Canadian alpaca fibers on full display at Agribition
The Burning of the Brand marked the return of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina on Monday morning.
-
Collision north of Regina results in death of Piapot First Nation man: Sask. RCMP
A 27-year-old man from Piapot First Nation, Sask. is dead after a single-vehicle collision north of Regina on Friday morning, according to RCMP.
Atlantic
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheries
The opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
-
Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares to drop another 25 per cent on Dec. 31
Daycare fees are to drop a further 25 per cent in Nova Scotia beginning Dec. 31, under a $605-million funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments signed in 2021.
Toronto
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
-
As cybercrime gets more sophisticated, some tips to avoid online scams
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the beginning of the holiday shopping season is upon us. Online and in stores, shoppers are looking to find deals – but experts are urging caution to avoid getting scammed. Here are some tips.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
-
Man wanted for robbing Ottawa store, assaulting staff
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Nepean and assaulted two staff members.
Kitchener
-
Death near Brantford now considered homicide
A sudden death investigation just south-east of Brantford is now being treated as a homicide.
-
Weston's Bread sign comes down in Kitchener
An iconic Kitchener sign has been taken down.
-
WRPS releases photos connected to Kitchener robbery
Waterloo regional police have released photos of three individuals they would like to speak to in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
Interfor workers in the Sault agree to deal with 27.6% wage hike over five years
In Sault Ste. Marie over the weekend, 100 members of Unifor Local 1359 voted 80 per cent in favour of a new five-year collective agreement with Interfor, covering its I-Joist mill.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease some restrictions on liquor sales
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
-
B.C. nurse barred from practising for 5 years after sex assault conviction
A nurse who was convicted of sexual assault in B.C.'s Okanagan has been barred from practising anywhere in the province for five years.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP recover 3 bodies after float plane crash off Vancouver Island
Mounties say they have recovered the bodies of all three people who were aboard a float plane that crashed off B.C.'s central coast last week.
-
BC Ferries workers ask for religious exemption from clean-shaven rule
A union representing marine workers is taking BC Ferries to task over one of the company's policies regarding facial hair.
-
NEW
NEW | Students dismissed after fire at Victoria middle school
A Victoria middle school sustained water damage Monday, prompting students to be dismissed early, after a fire in a bathroom set off the school's sprinkler system.