Smoky conditions in Edmonton-area lead to air quality statement

A special air quality statement has been issued for the Edmonton area.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the Air Quality Health Index was sitting at seven out of 10, which is considered to be a high risk.

According to Environment Canada, strenuous activities outdoors should be reduced or rescheduled.

Children and the elderly are most at risk, along with people who have lung conditions.

Alberta Wildfire says the haze in the area is due to wildfires in Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada predicts the AQHI will drop to a four - moderate risk on Monday night, and sit at three - low risk on Tuesday.