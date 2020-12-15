EDMONTON -- A Smoky Lake County home that reportedly served as a drug house will be boarded up until March 2021.

The property at 12-13239 Township Road 615, northeast of Edmonton, has been fenced and locked up by Alberta Sheriffs.

It will stay that way until March 11, 2021.

An investigation revolving around complaints of drug activity at the house began in August 2019.

The property had been sitting vacant after a 2016 drug investigation, which saw a warning letter delivered to the owners whose relative lived in the house at the time.

In the 2019 investigation, Alberta Sheriffs and RCMP found drug trafficking paraphernalia and weapons at the home.

Even after the owners regain access to the property, it will be monitored until December 2025.

The Alberta Sheriffs team which did the work, the Safer Community and Neighborhoods (SCAN) unit, was created in 2008 and has investigated more than 5,800 properties since then. Officials say some 90 other community safety orders – like the one which orders the closure and monitoring of the Smoky Lake County residence – have been issued in that time.