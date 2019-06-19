Snow is covering the Upper Mountain at Marmot Basin Wednesday afternoon with more snow on the way. A LOT more.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the area with the potential for more than 10cm of snow at higher elevations and along parts of the Icefields Parkway by the end of Thursday.

So far, no snow on the ground in the town of Jasper. But, there’s the chance of some wet snow in town Wednesday night and Thursday.