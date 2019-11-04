Snow warning issued for parts of Alberta
Snow is coming to parts of Alberta on Monday night and Tuesday. Nov. 4, 2019. (Environment Canada)
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 11:09AM MST
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued snow warnings for parts of Alberta Monday morning.
Approximately 10-20 centimetres of snow are expected in the Grande Prairie, Hinton and Rocky Mountain House areas from Monday night until Tuesday, Environment Canada said.
Slick road conditions and poor visibility are expected on Highways 16 and 40.