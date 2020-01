EDMONTON -- A snowfall warning has been issued for the Edmonton area.

Snowfall warning in effect for Edmonton and area. Snow totals near 10 cm likely across much of the region. Most of that snow in #yeg will be on the ground by midday with snow tapering off this afternoon. #yegwx — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) January 22, 2020

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected around Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Environment Canada said a weather system has stalled near the capital city, but is expected to move eastward on Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are encouraged to take extra time and expect delays.

A seasonal parking ban is also in effect for the city, it was announced before the snowfall warning.