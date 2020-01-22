Snowfall warning lifted for Edmonton area
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 9:03AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 3:34PM MST
EDMONTON -- A snowfall warning for the Edmonton area has ended.
Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow was forecasted for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.
Environment Canada said a weather system had stalled near the capital city.
Drivers were encouraged to take extra time and expect delays.
A seasonal parking ban is also in effect for the city, it was announced before the snowfall warning.
