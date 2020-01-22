EDMONTON -- A snowfall warning for the Edmonton area has ended.

Snowfall warning in effect for Edmonton and area. Snow totals near 10 cm likely across much of the region. Most of that snow in #yeg will be on the ground by midday with snow tapering off this afternoon. #yegwx — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) January 22, 2020

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow was forecasted for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Environment Canada said a weather system had stalled near the capital city.

Drivers were encouraged to take extra time and expect delays.

A seasonal parking ban is also in effect for the city, it was announced before the snowfall warning.