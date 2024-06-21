EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Soccer with drones: How a new aerial sport is creating career paths for youth

    Drone soccer pilots operate their drones in an inflatable arena on June 21, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton) Drone soccer pilots operate their drones in an inflatable arena on June 21, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A group of teenagers in Papaschase First Nation have found a new way of playing soccer by swapping out players for pilots.

    Drone soccer blends the basic concept of soccer and adds the aerobatics of drone flying to create the unique version of the game which is played from inside an inflatable arena.

    In a three-on-three game, each pilot sets to fly their drone through suspended white rings to score a goal while a goalie hangs back to block its ring from the opposing team. Each drone is encapsulated in a bubble-like wireframe which protects the drones during inevitable collisions throughout a match.

    While the game is wildly entertaining for the club members, it does serve other purposes by developing STEM skills in the pilots and potentially exposing them to drone flying as a career path.

    Mark Palka of Project Safe Canada told CTV News Edmonton that each pilot will learn the basics of aviation through the drone soccer program.

    "They would be able to learn how propellers work, how airframes were structured, how lipo-batteries get stored, all kinds of aspects that were involved in not just drones but in aviation," said Palka.

    "You learn the basics in aviation so you can become an air traffic controller or you can become an airplane pilot. The courses are all the same. They're just advances or progressions from that."

    "I think if you look at what some of the kids are doing, they're not just here as pilots; they're here as mechanics or as programmers as well," he added.

    As it stands, the club only has half a dozen members but they are optimistic that the fast-growing sport will attract new members.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News