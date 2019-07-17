Flooding on Yellowhead Trail prompts rescues from vehicles
Firefighters had to rescue people from vehicles after flooding on Yellowhead Trail Wednesday night.
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 10:37PM MDT
Firefighters rescued six people from three vehicles on Yellowhead Trail Wednesday night after a storm caused flooding on some of the roadway's underpasses.
No one was injured.
Edmonton police said a manhole cover came off at 56 Street and 137 Avenue and asked pedestrians to not walk through flooded streets.