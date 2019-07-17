Firefighters rescued six people from three vehicles on Yellowhead Trail Wednesday night after a storm caused flooding on some of the roadway's underpasses.

No one was injured.

Edmonton police said a manhole cover came off at 56 Street and 137 Avenue and asked pedestrians to not walk through flooded streets.

With many parts of #yeg experiencing yet another rainstorm this evening, please be aware that underpasses can flood. Stay safe and find alternate routes if you see pooling in underpasses. #yegwx — EPCOR (@EPCOR) July 18, 2019

Attn #yeg: Avoid Yellowhead from 142 Street to 127 Street due to underpass flooding. Please call 311 to report flooding and never enter a flooded underpass. #yegwx #yegstorm — EPCOR (@EPCOR) July 18, 2019

More vehicles battle backlog of water at 133 St and Stony Plain Road in #Edmonton after storm #yeg #yegwx #yegstorm .. if there’s more like this then Glenora is in trouble pic.twitter.com/rsgcg6cru7 — Joel Gotlib (@JoelGotlibTV) July 18, 2019