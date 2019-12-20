EDMONTON -- More than 4,000 pairs of socks were delivered to the Bissell Centre this week as part of the Sock it to YEG campaign.

Kevin Medin started the annual sock drive after seeing someone pushing a shopping cart full of their belongings. He wondered how cold they must feel and what he could do to help.

He partnered with Edmonton's Bissell Centre and set out to make a difference.

"The first year, we bought 300 hundred pairs of socks [and] that was pretty cool," Medin told CTV News Edmonton. "The second year we bought 15 hundred pairs of socks, that was fantastic."

He has been surprised by the response from Edmontonians every year. This year's donation is the biggest of its type that the Bissell Centre has received.

"This is going to go a very long way," Scarlet Bjornson with the Bissell Centre said. "We’re going to keep that sock bin, for our participants, full for a very long time. So we’re so appreciative."

A warm pair of socks can make a huge difference for people in need. Bjornson said people wearing wet or dirty socks can also lead to infections.

Medin hopes this step toward making life a little better for those braving the cold will continue to expand each year.

