Sohi to focus on key relationships in 2023: province, police commission, regional transit

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi speaks with CTV News Edmonton in December 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch). Mayor Amarjeet Sohi speaks with CTV News Edmonton in December 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island