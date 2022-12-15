Edmonton council makes $15M decision to abandon regional transit service plan

The majority of Edmonton's city council voted Wednesday night to withdraw from a capital region transit plan – an estimated $15-million decision – citing cost and inefficiency.

Before council was a decision to increase Edmonton Transit Service's operational spending by $10.22 million in 2023 and $2.87 million more in the years after to be a part of the Edmonton Metropolitan Transit Services Commission (EMTSC).

Doing so would result in an estimated 0.6-per cent tax increase, according to administration.

Already, previous budget deliberations had left the potential tax increase for Edmontonians sitting around five per cent.

Or, council could decide to give the required one year's notice of its intent to leave the transit agreement it had already signed onto, in which case it would still need to pay for one interim year of regional service and any costs associated with pulling out of the arrangement. City manager Andre Corbould said the total price tag was in the ballpark of $15 million.

'IT'S JUST TIME': KNACK

The transit service – scheduled to launch by the end of April – is supposed to link the communities of Beaumont, Devon, Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, St. Albert, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain by bus using existing assets and staff.

"If we all believe in regional transit, I think it's time to do it. We have explored other options. And sure, we could say no today and go spend another 10 years trying to future out the model and end up likely coming back to the same thing we have before us today," Coun. Andrew Knack, who sits on the transit commission's board, told his peers.

"I think it's just time for us to take that next step."

'REAL MONEY SUCK': RUTHERFORD

But Knack failed to convince all of his colleagues the plan in its current form would result in better bus service and was worth the overhead costs of the commission's oversight.

"I don't know how we can justify to Edmontonians that we are taking a risk on a very costly pilot, that we're going to put $10 million at least for five years," commented Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, who voted against the idea.

"It broke my heart to vote against a motion on cutting grass four times. I voted against a motion that would have made hard-working 15 employees full time permanent with benefits," he said, referring to earlier budget choices. "Every decision that we have made so far today has been focused on getting value for the money, and getting value for Edmontonians… The things we have approved, in my mind, are more important than this financial hole."

Coun. Jo-Anne Wright echoed: "I think we are continuing to throw good money after bad."

Erin Rutherford, Ward Anirniq councillor, asked, "Is it the right investment at the right time?"

"I see this as a real money suck. And when we're already at the tax pressure point we're at, I will have to reconsider some of the local transit decisions we have made. I will at least move for those to be reconsidered, because I don't think we can do both," she said before the vote.

5 IN FAVOUR, 8 OPPOSED

Councillors Tim Cartmell, Jennifer Rice, Sarah Hamilton, and Karen Principe voted alongside Knack in favour of the regional transit plan.

"This is a good idea. It is ultimately going to lead to a much better system for our region. It is table stakes for attracting foreign investment," Cartmell argued.

But he also said he supported the plan from a municipal partnership perspective.

"I am concerned, here, again, about making a commitment – whether it's to various subsets of our market or the private sector, whether it's to individual neighbourhoods or communities, or whether it's to other members of the region – that we make a commitment and based on our commitment, they make investments, they make decisions, and then we reverse field and that causes implications for them," he commented.

"It concerns me that's the reputation that we're getting."

"Look," Coun. Aaron Paquette said, "I agree: regional cooperation is really really vital and important. And I think that we actually have good relationships. I've served on regional boards. I talk to our regional partners regularly. And what I can say is the region isn't actually completely aligned on this."

Several councillors expressed interest in exploring how ETS service could be bolstered to provide similar connectivity as the regional network, but for cheaper.

ST. ALBERT, LEDUC MAYORS DISAPPOINTED

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said on Thursday in an online statement she was heartbroken over Edmonton council's decision.

"Approx 8 years of my life working on this. We entered into agreements in good faith and lack of understanding of the long term benefits was its downfall," she wrote.

"This signals the end of the Regional Transit Commission but I do not think it means Regional Transit is Dead," Leduc Mayor Bob Young said on Twitter. "I am confident we can still build a regional system without a commission."

The transit commission approved a net $25-million operating budget for 2023 in November. The operational costs for the 13-route system came in around $29 million, with expected revenues landing at $4 million.

Also that month, St. Albert council also approved a property tax increase of 1.2 per cent to 5.8 per cent in order to accommodate increased transit costs, including its role in the EMTSC, which would cost an unexpected $1.5 million in 2023. St. Albert councillor Sheena Hughes recently proposed her city reconsider its involvement in the deal.