Some river valley trails washed out, city urges caution
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 7:00AM MDT
Part of the trail at 101 Avenue and 87 Street was washed out due to high water levels.
EDMONTON -- Heavy rain has created some treacherous conditions along the North Saskatchewan River and parts of the river valley trail system.
A section of the gravel trail at 101 Avenue and 87 Street has been washed out and is closed.
The City of Edmonton continues to warn people to stay off river banks.
High water levels on the North Saskatchewan River prompted warnings on Friday.