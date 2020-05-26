EDMONTON -- Heavy rain has created some treacherous conditions along the North Saskatchewan River and parts of the river valley trail system.

A section of the gravel trail at 101 Avenue and 87 Street has been washed out and is closed.

The City of Edmonton continues to warn people to stay off river banks.

Water levels in the North Saskatchewan River are still high. Please continue staying off the river and river banks. Some River Valley trails are also closed. Please check https://t.co/8uADVzLpgJ to see the full list. #yegriver #yegtrails — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 25, 2020

High water levels on the North Saskatchewan River prompted warnings on Friday.